Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $16.80 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 228.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,226 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,342,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

