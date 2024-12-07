Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

