Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $29.60 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,904.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,984 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $29,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,212 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

