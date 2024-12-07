XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,489 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1,830.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 5,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

AVTR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

