XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.90 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $21,554,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,872,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American Water Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.