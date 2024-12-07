Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $40.01 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Yaupon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for 2.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Hess worth $40,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hess by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 116.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 2.2 %

HES opened at $141.53 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791,753.09. This represents a 28.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309 in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

