Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 16,915 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 98.6% in the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 45,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,921 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 18,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 325.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 23.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.