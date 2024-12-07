York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

York Traditions Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

About York Traditions Bank

(Get Free Report)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.