Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

