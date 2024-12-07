Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

NASDAQ HON opened at $226.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average is $210.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

