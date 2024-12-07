Zacks Investment Management Sells 20,099 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $40,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Spotify Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.90.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $498.63 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $506.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

