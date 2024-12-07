Zega Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 522,168 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

