Zega Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

