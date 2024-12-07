Zega Financial LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zega Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Oracle by 65.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,033,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $175,927,000 after acquiring an additional 407,103 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 100,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 19.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $196.04. The firm has a market cap of $531.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

