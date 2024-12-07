Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

