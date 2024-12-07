Zimmer Partners LP Has $2.66 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,618. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $985.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $909.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $837.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

