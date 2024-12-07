Zimmer Partners LP Has $23.20 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 1,720,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.