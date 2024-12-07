Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 31,376 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $134,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,277.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $965.69 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.97.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

