108,340 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

