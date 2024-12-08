118,989 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.