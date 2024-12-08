12,363 Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JBI stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.