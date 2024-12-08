14,452 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

