1,466 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 114.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Qorvo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $130.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

