15,494 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

