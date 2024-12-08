1,750 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.6% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 416.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $3,260,764.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,021,638.56. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,839,707 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $334.39 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $240.36 and a 1 year high of $346.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

