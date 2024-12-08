1,875 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in BCE by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in BCE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $26.78 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.737 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 4,228.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

