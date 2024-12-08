19,958 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 207,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,269.03. This represents a 9.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $718,351. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UCTT opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 476.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

