22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

XXII stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

22nd Century Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

