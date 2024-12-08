25,494 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,494 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 2.20. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

