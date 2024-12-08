28,762 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $262,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 253.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.2 %

ASO stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

