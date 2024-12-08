3,104 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,104 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $46,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,309.96. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $212,091.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,903.76. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

