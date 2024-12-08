3,109 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

HOV stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.90 and a 12-month high of $240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total transaction of $27,075.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,450.28. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $283,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,949.40. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $5,158,796 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

