423 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $290.60 and a 52 week high of $413.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.92. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.