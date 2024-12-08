5,769 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,142 shares of company stock valued at $47,460,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

