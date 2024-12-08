7,255 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSSC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 540,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

