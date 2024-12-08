94,911 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

