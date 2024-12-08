AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.22. Approximately 11,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 140,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Trading Down 0.6 %

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $841.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald P. Newman acquired 5,030 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $149,089.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,089.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 48.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.