Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $320.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $337.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

