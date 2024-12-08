Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $117.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $221,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

