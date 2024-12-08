Alaleh Nouri Sells 28,092 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after purchasing an additional 347,330 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,678,000 after buying an additional 84,244 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

