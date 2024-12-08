Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,708,729. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 29th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Thursday, November 14th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 8th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altice USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.