Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Decreased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 262,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 74,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.