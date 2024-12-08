Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Position Decreased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $230,275.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,806,675.58. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,356 shares of company stock valued at $859,210. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AMBA opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.