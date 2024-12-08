Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,010,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 88,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 123.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 419,045 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

