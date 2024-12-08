Analysts Set JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) PT at $41.67

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAKK. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,747.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,925.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,105,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAKK opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.44 million. Analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

