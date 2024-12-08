Analyzing Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Maison Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion 0.40 $103.83 million $3.56 19.78 Maison Solutions $58.04 million 0.32 -$3.34 million ($0.14) -6.79

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Weis Markets has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 10.6, suggesting that its share price is 960% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weis Markets and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.01% 6.85% 4.67% Maison Solutions -3.43% -22.40% -4.04%

Summary

Weis Markets beats Maison Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

