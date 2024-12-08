Anson Funds Management LP Cuts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

