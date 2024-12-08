Anson Funds Management LP Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

