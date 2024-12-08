Anson Funds Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 1.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Twilio worth $41,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Twilio by 116.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 157.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 127.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Twilio Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $113.42 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

