Anson Funds Management LP Sells 37,134 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,134 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

